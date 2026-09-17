Kaynes Technology share price gains 5% amid SEMICON India 2026 buzz: Check stock performance

Kaynes Technology shares turned sharply higher in Thursday’s trade as India’s semiconductor ambitions moved into the spotlight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating SEMICON India 2026.
The three-day event has brought together companies, investors and policymakers from India and abroad, with the discussions centred on some of the most important parts of the semiconductor value chain, including chip design, fabrication, semiconductor materials and advanced packaging.
Kaynes stock climbed as much as 5.2% to ₹3,563 per share, marking a strong intraday move on Thursday, September 17.
The broader focus on investments, manufacturing capabilities and efforts to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem could keep stocks linked to semiconductors and electronics manufacturing in focus.
The latest edition of SEMICON India 2026 is drawing participation from government officials, semiconductor companies and industry delegates from across the world. The event is set to feature over 500 exhibiting companies from more than 20 countries, with participants showcasing next-generation technologies, innovations and solutions.
The event comes at a time when India is working to establish itself as a manufacturing base within the global semiconductor supply chain. The semiconductor industry has become increasingly important for economies worldwide, with chips now embedded across a wide range of products and technologies used in modern life.
Discussions at SEMICON India 2026 cover semiconductor materials, chip design, fabrication, advanced packaging, electronics and systems. The focus on these areas also highlights the broader effort to develop capabilities across different stages of semiconductor manufacturing and technology.
For the Indian market, the emphasis on investments and the creation of a stronger domestic semiconductor ecosystem could keep companies connected to semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production on investors’ radar.
Kaynes Technology’s Thursday move comes against this broader backdrop, with the stock responding positively as attention turns towards India’s semiconductor opportunity.
Despite Thursday’s gains, Kaynes Technology has remained volatile across different time periods. The semiconductor stock has fallen 3% in the last 1 month, while it has gained 9% in the last 3 months.
The stock has also shed 3% in the last 6 months and has lost a more significant 51% in the last 1 year, highlighting the sharp swings the counter has experienced over the broader period.
Kaynes Technology had touched its 52-week high of ₹7,705 in October 2025. The stock subsequently declined and hit its 52-week low of ₹2,995.85 in May 2026.
At ₹3,563, the stock remains substantially below its 52-week high, despite Thursday’s 5.2% intraday jump.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.