After plunging 13% in the previous session, the sell-off inKaynes Technology showed no signs of easing, with the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) major falling another 4% in Tuesday's trade on November 17 to ₹3,845 apiece. This extended its earnings-led decline for a second consecutive session.

The Street was disappointed with Kaynes Technology's performance in the September quarter, which was impacted by the scale-down of its smart-metering business. The company reported several weak operating metrics.

Not only did its profit after tax decline 62% year-on-year (YoY), but gross debt also increased to ₹1,810 crore, while working capital days rose to 225 from 210.

Its commitment to refrain from raising funds over the next 12 months also raised concerns, as this could either require a curtailment of capex or greater reliance on debt, potentially putting further pressure on its profit and loss (P&L), said domestic brokerage firm JM Financial.

The weak performance not only weighed on investor sentiment and prompted brokerages to reassess their outlook on the stock. JM Financial cut its target price to ₹3,050 from ₹3,850 and retained its Reduce rating.

Jefferies also lowered its target price on Kaynes Technology to ₹3,625 per share, implying an upside of approximately 22% from Monday's closing price of ₹2,980. The brokerage said the company's Q2 FY27 performance had sharply missed estimates, prompting it to lower its earnings forecasts for FY27-FY29.

Motilal Oswal, however, reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,820, based on 30 times its December 2027 estimated earnings per share (EPS).

The brokerage cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 28% and 22%, respectively, factoring in the muted quarterly performance and lower earnings expectations across the core EMS, OSAT, PCB, and smart-metering businesses.

Weak Q2 performance, but order book remains strong Kaynes Technology's consolidated revenue grew 4% YoY to ₹950 crore, with EBITDA declining 16% to ₹130 crore. Its EBITDA margin has contracted sharply by 320 basis points to 13.2%, compared with the estimated 15.5%. Adjusted PAT fell 62% YoY to ₹45.4 crore, against the estimated ₹79.9 crore.

Revenue from the smart-metering business was deliberately moderated to repair the balance sheet. It fell 80% YoY to ₹54 crore from ₹230 crore a year earlier, while revenue for the first half of FY27 stood at around ₹270 crore. However, the order book remained robust at ₹10,600 crore as of September 2026, up 30% YoY.

Motilal Oswal said Kaynes Technology's planned exit from Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) operations and its continued focus on reducing smart-metering receivables are expected to improve working capital management and cash conversion. These measures could support the company's target of turning cash-positive by the end of FY27.

Jefferies also echoed a similar view, noting that the company's efforts to reduce its exposure to the smart-metering business could help improve receivables and ease working capital pressures.

Also Read | Kaynes Technology share price gains 5% amid SEMICON India 2026 buzz