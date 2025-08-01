Kaytex Fabrics IPO allotment expected today: Here's how to check status

Kaytex Fabrics IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Kaytex Fabrics is expected to be finalized today, August 01. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or the NSE website.

The IPO, which was open for bidding from July 29 to July 31, saw a robust response from investors, being subscribed 42.70 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 43 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 47 times and the QIB was booked at 31 times.

The IPO price was set at ₹180 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on August 04, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE SME on Friday, August 05.

Steps to check Kaytex Fabrics IPO allotment status online on the registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd to check Kaytex Fabrics IPO allotment status by clicking the link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the servers.

Step 3: Select Kaytex Fabrics IPO from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: application number or CAF number, Demat number, application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected.

Step 6: Click on the search button.

Steps to check allotment status online on NSE’s website Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Kaytex Fabrics IPO, enter your PAN details and application number, and click 'Submit.'

About Kaytex Fabrics Incorporated in January 1996, Kaytex Fabrics Limited is a fast-fashion manufacturer that combines technology, creative design, and craftsmanship to deliver high-quality textiles. It specializes in fabrics from diverse fibers like cotton, viscose, and polyester.

The company offers quality fabrics, ready-to-stitch womenswear, and modern, trendy designs. It supplies quality fabrics, garments like ready-to-stitch suits and accessories such as shawls, scarves, and stoles for bulk buyers and retailers without specific branding.

As of March 31, 2025, the company served 455,447 and 497 customers in fiscal years 2024, 2023, and 2025, respectively, as per the company's RHP.