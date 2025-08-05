Kaytex Fabrics shares list 20% lower than the IPO price at ₹144 on the NSE SME: Listing much below expectation

Kaytex Fabrics shares were listed 20% lower than the IPO price, at ₹144 on the NSE SME on Tuesday

Kaytex Fabrics share price movement Kaytex Fabrics share price, after seeing a weak debut listing at 20% discount to the upper band of the issue price of ₹180, at ₹144 , traded weak thereafter.

The Kaytex Fabrics share price oscillated between high of ₹151.20 and low of ₹136.80 on the the NSE SME on Tuesday.

Weak opening of Kaytex Fabrics shares after receiving a strong IPO response The Kaytex Fabrics IPO had seen a strong response. The Kaytex Fabrics IPO was subscribed 42.70 times. By July 31, 2025, the public offering had been subscribed for 47.85 times by individual investors, 31.16 times by QIB, and 43.19 times by NII.

Kaytex Fabrics shares list below expectations. The listing of Kaytex Fabrics shares was below investor expectations, as indicated by the grey market premium.

The Kaytex Fabrics IPO GMP, or the Grey Market Premium, stood at +15. This means that Kaytex Fabrics shares were selling in the grey market with an ₹15 premium over the issue price's upper range of ₹180, as indicated by data from InvestorGain.com.

This meant that the investors anticipated Kaytex Fabrics shares to be listed with an 8.33% premium, above the upper range of the offering price of ₹180 and at the ₹195 level. Clearly the actual listing of Kaytex Fabrics shares was much below expectations.

About Kaytex Fabrics Kaytex Fabrics Limited is a fast-fashion producer that was founded in January 1996 and produces high-quality textiles by fusing technology, innovative design, and workmanship. It specializes in textiles made from a variety of fibers, including polyester, viscose, and cotton.

The company sells women's ready-to-stitch clothing, high-quality materials, and contemporary, stylish designs. It provides bulk purchasers and merchants without specific branding with high-quality fabrics, clothing like ready-to-stitch suits, and accessories like stoles, scarves, and shawls.