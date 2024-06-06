Shares of Telugu Desam Party- (TDP) related firms like KCP Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday continued their rally on Thursday for the second consecutive session. This was due to news reports that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu is expected to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh following the regional party's resounding election victory, and that he may endorse the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

KCP Ltd share price surged by more than 18%, while Heritage Foods share price increased by 10% to reach a 52-week high.

According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, post-election outcome, Heritage Foods share price has seen a sharp upmove with high volumes. The broader trend is positive, and hence, one can hold on to existing long positions. The support for the stock is placed around ₹500. While the KCP Ltd share price has registered a new high with good volumes, indicating a continuation of the uptrend.

(more to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!