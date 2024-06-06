Explore
KCP, Heritage Foods extend rally for second straight day as TDP gains power in Andhra Pradesh

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Shares of TDP-related firms KCP Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd surged on news of Chandrababu Naidu possibly becoming Andhra Pradesh's chief minister. KCP Ltd share price rose over 18% and Heritage Foods hit a 52-week high with a 10% increase.

Stock market update: TDP-linked stocks KCP Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd rallied for the second day after reports of Chandrababu Naidu likely becoming Andhra Pradesh's CM. Heritage Foods saw a significant upmove post-election, while KCP Ltd hit a new high.Premium
Stock market update: TDP-linked stocks KCP Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd rallied for the second day after reports of Chandrababu Naidu likely becoming Andhra Pradesh's CM. Heritage Foods saw a significant upmove post-election, while KCP Ltd hit a new high.

Shares of Telugu Desam Party- (TDP) related firms like KCP Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday continued their rally on Thursday for the second consecutive session. This was due to news reports that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu is expected to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh following the regional party's resounding election victory, and that he may endorse the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

KCP Ltd share price surged by more than 18%, while Heritage Foods share price increased by 10% to reach a 52-week high.

According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, post-election outcome, Heritage Foods share price has seen a sharp upmove with high volumes. The broader trend is positive, and hence, one can hold on to existing long positions. The support for the stock is placed around 500. While the KCP Ltd share price has registered a new high with good volumes, indicating a continuation of the uptrend.

(more to come) 

Published: 06 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST
