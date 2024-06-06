KCP, Heritage Foods extend rally for second straight day as TDP gains power in Andhra Pradesh
Shares of TDP-related firms KCP Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd surged on news of Chandrababu Naidu possibly becoming Andhra Pradesh's chief minister. KCP Ltd share price rose over 18% and Heritage Foods hit a 52-week high with a 10% increase.
Shares of Telugu Desam Party- (TDP) related firms like KCP Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday continued their rally on Thursday for the second consecutive session. This was due to news reports that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu is expected to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh following the regional party's resounding election victory, and that he may endorse the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started