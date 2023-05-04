The Q4 results and a 150% dividend for its eligible shareholders have been announced by KEC International, a mid-cap firm and one of the leading resources for engineering procurement and construction.

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three Only) per equity share i.e. 150 % of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, for declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM," said KEC International in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 5,525 Cr, up by 29% YoY from Rs. 4,275 Cr during Q4FY22. In FY23, its revenue stood at Rs. 17,282 crore against Rs. 13,742 crore in FY22.

The company said its consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹283 Cr during Q4FY23 as against Rs. 252 Cr during Q4FY22, and its EBITDA margin slipped to 5.1% against 5.9% in the year-ago quarter. In FY23, its EBITDA reached Rs. 830 as against Rs. 904 Cr during FY22 whereas its EBITDA margin reached 4.8% against 6.6% in FY22.

KEC International said its consolidated net profit slipped to Rs. 72 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 35.71% YoY from Rs. 112 Cr in the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 its net profit reached Rs. 176 Cr as against Rs. 363 Cr in FY22.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We have delivered a notable performance for the year by achieving the highest ever Revenues & Order Intake and considerable improvement in Working Capital. The EBITDA margins of the last two quarters have improved sequentially from 4.4% to 5.1%. We are also pleased that SAE Brazil has delivered a positive EBITDA for Q4 FY23 and is on track to deliver a gradual improvement in profitability in the coming quarters. The uptick in order intake has enhanced our order book & L1 stand to over Rs. 34,000 crore. Our focus on cash flows and working capital have brought down our Net debt including acceptances by ~Rs. 1,100 crore in the last three quarters. With a robust order book & L1 and strong focus on execution, we are confident of delivering an improved performance for both Revenues and Margins."

The shares of KEC International were last seen trading higher by 2.13% at ₹511.50 apiece today on the NSE.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test