KEC International declares 150% dividend, revenue rise 29% YoY in Q4

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We have delivered a notable performance for the year by achieving the highest ever Revenues & Order Intake and considerable improvement in Working Capital. The EBITDA margins of the last two quarters have improved sequentially from 4.4% to 5.1%. We are also pleased that SAE Brazil has delivered a positive EBITDA for Q4 FY23 and is on track to deliver a gradual improvement in profitability in the coming quarters. The uptick in order intake has enhanced our order book & L1 stand to over Rs. 34,000 crore. Our focus on cash flows and working capital have brought down our Net debt including acceptances by ~Rs. 1,100 crore in the last three quarters. With a robust order book & L1 and strong focus on execution, we are confident of delivering an improved performance for both Revenues and Margins."

