KEC International share falls 7% after Power Grid bars firm from tenders for nine months

KEC International Share Price: Shares of KEC International fell more than 7 percent on Wednesday, November 19, after the company disclosed that Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. had barred it from participating in tenders issued by the state-run entity for nine months.

According to the communication, the company has been excluded from taking part in PGCIL tenders and from receiving contract awards for a nine-month period starting November 18, 2025. The action relates to an alleged transgression of contractual provisions linked to an earlier matter that had been communicated to the stock exchanges through a letter dated March 24, 2025.

KEC clarified that this restriction will not impact any ongoing Power Grid Corp projects currently under execution.

In its filing on Tuesday, November 17, KEC International told exchanges that it is evaluating multiple options, including pursuing legal remedies and approaching Power Grid Corp for a reconsideration of the decision. The company also said it does not expect any material impact on its operations or financial position, pointing to a strong order book and a healthy tender pipeline.

"The company is examining various options available to it, including legal recourse/approaching PGCIL for reconsideration of the above," it said.

KEC International further stated that it upholds the highest standards of corporate governance, ethics and compliance, and conducts its business with integrity, transparency and adherence to applicable laws and regulations.

KEC International Stock Performance KEC International share price fell as much as 7.2 percent to its day's low of ₹724.60 post the development. It is currently almost 45 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹1,312, hit in December 2024. Meanwhile, it has jumped 20 percent from its 52-week low of ₹605.05, hit in April 2025.

In the last one year, the scrip has shed 25 percent while it is down 9.5 percent and 11 percent in the last 6 months and 3 months, respectively. Moreover, in the past 1 month, it has fallen over 12 percent.

However, in the past 5 years, the stock has given multibagger returns, rising 114 percent in this period.

KEC International Recent developments On Monday, November 16, KEC International, the global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company, said in a regulatory filing that it had secured new orders worth 1,016 crore across multiple business segments.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International Ltd, said the company was pleased with the fresh order wins across its operations. He noted that the civil business had expanded its portfolio with a maiden order for the development of luxury villas in India and strengthened its presence in the metals and mining segment with an order for an upstream project at a steel plant. He added that the oil and gas business had achieved a significant milestone by entering the GCC region through an order for a composite station works project, opening up a large opportunity for future growth. With these new orders, the year-to-date intake has crossed 17,000 crore, marking about 17 percent growth over the previous year and reinforcing confidence in meeting the company’s growth targets.

KEC International Q2 Results The company also delivered a strong financial performance for the second quarter and first half of FY26, both ending September 30, 2025. It recorded robust growth in revenue and profitability, supported by a record order intake and order book.

In Q2 FY26, consolidated revenue rose 19 percent year-on-year to 6,092 crore compared with 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA increased to 430 crore from 320 crore, with margins improving to 7.1 percent from 6.3 percent. Profit after tax rose sharply by 88 percent to 161 crore, up from 85 crore a year earlier.