KEC International share price gains more than 9% on a large order win worth ₹1,079 crore

  Stock Market today: KEC International share price gained more than 9% in the morning trades in Monday as it announced a large order win worth 1,079 crore in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables businesses

Ujjval Jauhari
Published26 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Stock Market today: KEC International Ltd share price gained more than 9% in the morning trades in Monday as it announced a large order win worth 1,079 crore in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables businesses

KEC International share price opened at 889.65 almost 6% higher on the BSE on Monday. The KEC International share price thereafter rose to 916.95 marking gains of more than 9%.

Order Wind details 

An RPG Group Company, KEC International Ltd. which happens to be a global infrastructure EPC major had announced  that its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas. 

In India it has procured 765 kV/ 400 kV Transmission lines order from a reputed private developer.

In Saudi Arabia and Oman it has secured 230/132 kV Transmission line orders 

in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), KEC International has secured orders for the upgradation of an existing 400 kV Transmission Line

while in America KEC International will be Supplying towers, hardware and poles 

In the cables segment KEC International has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas

The significant orders across Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE have substantially expanded KEC's  International T&D order book in the Middle East highlighted Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International . With these orders, KEC's order intake has surpassed 8,700 crores, reflecting an impressive growth of ~60% compared to last year.

“We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, particularly in our T&D business. The prestigious order in India T&D from a private developer has enhanced our presence in the India T&D market and further diversified our clientele" said Kejriwal, in a statement.  

 

 

 

(more to come)

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
