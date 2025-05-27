KEC International share price jumps 7% post Q4 results, Dividend announcement: Do you own?

Stock Market today: KEC International share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Tuesday post Q4 results, Dividend announcement: Do you own?

KEC International Q4 Results KEC International reported consolidated net profit at ₹268 crore during the quarter ending March 2025 marked a 76% rise against Rs. 152 crore in the year ago quarter

The reported Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda at Rs. 539 crore saw a sharp 39% jump against Rs. 388 crore reported in he year ago quarter. The EBITDA Margin saw a sharp improvement year on year to 7.8% in the January- March 2025 quarter against 6.3% in the year ago quarter

KEC International Revenues at Rs. 6,872 crore gained 11.46% against Rs. 6,165 crore in the year ago quarter.

KEC International- Order Book update Consolidated Order Intake and Order Book status of KEC International supported the investor sentiments further.

Order Intake: KEC International saw substantial growth of more than 36% YoY in the FY25 Order intake at Rs. 24,689 crore,

KEC updated that its has secured order wins of over Rs. 2,000 crore in FY26 till date

Order Book status KEC International : The Order Book as on 31 March 2025 for KEC International stood at Rs. 33,398 crore

Current order book & L1 position for KEC International stands at over Rs. 40,000

KEC International- Dividends For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the board of directors of KEC International recommended a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share, or 275% of the face value of ₹2/-each fully paid up, to be declared by the shareholders at the following Annual General Meeting.

KEC International- Share price movement

KEC International share price opened at ₹895.95 on the BSE on Tuesday. KEC International share price at the time of opening was 4% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹861.25. The KEC International share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹927, which translated into gains of more than 7%