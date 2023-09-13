KEC International share price jumps over 11% to 52-week high on ₹1,012-crore order win1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST
KEC International said its civil business has secured orders from new clients in the Data centre and FMCG segments in India.
KEC International share price jumped more than 11% on Wednesday to hit a 52-week high after the infrastructure company secured new orders worth ₹1,012 crore across its various businesses. KEC International shares rallied as much as 11.22% to a 52-week high of ₹739.00 apiece on the BSE.
