KEC International share price pares losses after ₹1,236 crore order win; details here

KEC International share price fell nearly 3 per cent in early trade on the BSE on Tuesday, April 1, but trimmed losses in a weak market after the company announced a ₹1,236 crore order win. Shares of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm opened at ₹780.15 against its previous close of ₹782.55 and fell 2.61 per cent to the level of ₹762.15. However, around 1:15 PM, the stock was down just 1.15 per cent at ₹773.55.

KEC International order win details Through an exchange filing on April 1, KEC International announced it had wins new orders worth ₹1,236 crore for transmission and distribution (T&D), civil, transportation and cables segments.

The transmission and distribution business secured orders for projects in India and the Middle East. In the Middle East (UAE and Kuwait), the company won the order for the transmission line and substation orders, while in India, it won orders for the substation order from a private TBCB player.

The company's civil business secured an order for a residential project from a leading private developer in western India.

The transportation business secured an order in the prestigious train collision avoidance system (TCAS) segment under ‘Kavach’ in India.

The cables business secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially the substation orders in both India and International markets. The order in UAE has significantly expanded our order book in the Middle East substation market," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International.

"Our civil business continues to expand its client base in the residential segment with the addition of a renowned real estate developer. With these orders, our total order intake for FY25 stands at a record level of ₹24,600 crore, a robust growth of 36 per cent vis-à-vis last year,” said Kejriwal.

KEC International share price trend KEC International's share price has grown mildly by 13 per cent over the last year. The stock recently hit a 52-week low of ₹648.45 on March 3 and a 52-week high of ₹1,312 on December 4 last year.

