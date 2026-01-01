KEC International share price pares morning losses after ₹1050 crore order win.

KEC International shares kicked off the new year on a negative note, but soon took a U-turn, paring morning loss on Thursday, January 1, following order wins by the company.

KEC International share price touched a low of ₹732.85 on the BSE in early morning trade. However, it soon turned positive after the company announced that it had bagged new orders worth ₹1,050 crore across various businesses.

The BSE 500 stock hit the day's peak of ₹742.80 as against the last closing price of ₹737.50. It finally settled the session at ₹740.75, up 0.44% on the BSE.

KEC International order win details According to the exchange filing, KEC International received the following orders:

Renewables: The business secured a breakthrough order for a 100+ MW Wind Project - Balance of Plant (BoP) package in Southern India from a renowned private developer.

Civil: The business secured an order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from an existing client for the execution of a downstream project in Western India for a leading steel player.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business secured orders for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas markets.

“We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses, especially the maiden order in the Wind Energy segment secured by our Renewables business, marking our entry into this fast-growing area of the Renewable energy sector. Our Civil business continues to strengthen its presence in the B&F segment with a large downstream project from a leading steel player. Our subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured significant tower supply orders in Mexico, reflecting an uptick in the North American T&D market. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at ~Rs19,300 crore, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our growth targets,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

With these fresh order wins, the company's order book witnessed a further leg up, which stood at ₹44,000 crore — its highest ever — at the end of the September quarter. A strong order book tends to increase revenue visibility and boost investor confidence.

KEC International Q2 results 2025 The company posted a strong financial showing in both the second quarter and first half of FY26, which ended September 30, 2025, driven by solid revenue and profit growth on the back of record order inflows.

In Q2 FY26, consolidated revenue increased by 19% year-on-year to ₹6,092 crore from ₹5,113 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA rose to ₹430 crore from ₹320 crore, with margins expanding to 7.1% from 6.3%. Profit after tax nearly doubled, surging 88% to ₹161 crore compared with ₹85 crore a year ago.

For H1 FY26, revenue grew 15% to ₹11,114 crore, while profit after tax jumped 65% year-on-year to ₹285 crore.

KEC International share price trend KEC International share price has remained volatile in the near-term. The multibagger stock has shed 19% in six months and 39% in the last year. However, the stock has gained nearly 6% over a month.

Looking from a long-term perspective, the stock has delivered near multibagger returns of 98% in the last five years and whopping 772% gains since its listing in 2006.

KEC International shares are listed on both NSE and BSE. The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,242.60 on January 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹605.05 on April 7, 2025 on BSE.