Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  KEC International share price rises 4.6%: Launches a QIP to raise funds: Floor price set at 976.64

KEC International share price rises 4.6%: Launches a QIP to raise funds: Floor price set at ₹976.64

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: KEC International share price gained up to 4.6% on Wednesday as it launches a QIP to raise funds. The floor price has been set at 976.64 not much lower than previous close of 983.45 on the BSE.

Stock Market Today: KEC International share price rises as it launches a QIP

Stock Market today: KEC International share price gained up to 4.6% on Wednesday as it launches a QIP to raise funds. The floor price has been set at 976.64 not much lower than previous close of 983.45 on the BSE.

KEC International share price opened at 989.75 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than Tuesday's close. KEC International Share price there after gained further to highs of 1029.00 marking gains of more than 4% and was not far from its 1 year or 52-week high of 1039.

KEC International share price has risen almost 67% year to date during 2024 giving stellar returns to investors.

A floor price of 976.64 per share has been determined for the QIP that has been launched by KEC International. The Company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the Issue, it said in its release on the exchanges.

On July 26, 2024, the board had first accepted the QIP. On August 22, 2024, during the annual general meeting, a special resolution was approved.

At its meeting held on September 24, 2024, KEC International board of directors passed the resolution authorizing the opening of the Issue on September 24, 2024 and approving the floor price for the Issue, being 976.64 per Equity Share based on the pricing formula as prescribed by SEBI.

KEC International also has remained in limelight on regular order flows adding to its order book and improving its revenue visibility.

KEC International recently announced securing new orders of Rs. 1,003 crores across its various businesses.

Our Railway business has strengthened its presence in the emerging Tunnel Ventilation segment, while our Civil business has expanded its portfolio with the addition of a prestigious new client in the Metals & Mining segment, said . Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International

With these orders, KEC's order intake stands at over Rs. 12,300 crores, reflecting a stellar growth of over 60% compared to last year. Notably, a substantial ~70% of this year’s order intake comes from our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.