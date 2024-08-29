Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  KEC International share price rises 7.5% on 1,171 crore worth T&D order from Middle East

KEC International share price rises 7.5% on ₹1,171 crore worth T&D order from Middle East

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: KEC International share price gained 7.5% in the morning trades on Thursday as it announced 1,171 crore worth new Transmission & Distribution orders from Middle East

KEC International share price rises 6% on 1,171 crore order inflow

Stock Market today: KEC International share price gained 6% in the morning trades on Thursday as it announced 1,171 crore worth new Transmission & Distribution order inflows from Middle East.

KEC International share price opened at 897.85, slightly higher than 867.30 on Thursday on the BSE. It thereafter gained to intraday highs of 935.65 markings gains of 7.5%

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

In a release on the exchanges infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, KEC International said that it has secured new orders in its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business for 400 kV Transmission line in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

With the above orders, our year to date order intake stands at 10,000 crores, a stellar growth of 80% compared to last year, highlighted Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. These orders, coupled with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm confidence on the company achieving its targeted growth.

“We are delighted with the ongoing success in our T&D business, highlighted by a series of significant order wins. The sustained inflow of orders in the Middle East has substantially expanded our International T&D order book." said Vimal Kejriwal in a statement.

KEC international share price already has gained 13% in the past few 5 trading sessions. The order inflows announced on Friday and Wednesday have led to these gains.

KEC International a few days back had announced Rs. 1,079 crores in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables businesses:

In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business, KEC International has secured orders from India, Middle East and America.

While 765 kV/ 400 kV Transmission lines order were received by KEC International from a reputed private developer in India, another 230/132 kV Transmission line orders in Saudi Arabia and Oman in addition to an Upgradation order for an existing 400 kV Transmission Line in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It aliso had received orders for Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

In the Cables business, it secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.