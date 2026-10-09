KEC International shares: 51% down in 2026 but jumps 5% today after this order; can stock rise further? Experts view

KEC International shares jumped almost 5% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, 9 October, after the company announced bagging new orders worth ₹1,030 crore. KEC International share price opened at ₹357.25 against its previous close of ₹349.85 and rose as much as 4.8% to an intraday high of ₹366.50.

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KEC International order win detail In an exchange filing after market hours on 8 October, KEC International said it had secured new orders of ₹1,030 crore across various businesses.

The company's transmission and distribution (T&D) business secured orders for a 400 kV transmission line in Bhutan, an additional order for a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia, and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

The renewables business secured an order for a 300+ MW wind project from a renowned private developer in southern India.

The cables and conductors business secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

“The T&D business has significantly strengthened its order book with multiple wins, including its re-entry into Bhutan, further diversifying its international footprint. In renewables, the business continues to gain momentum in the wind EPC segment, securing a large order from a reputed private developer, adding a marquee client to its portfolio. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at over ₹8,600 crore,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International.

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KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, operating in power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors.

KEC International share price trend KEC International share price has been under strong pressure this year. Year-to-date in the calendar year 2026, the stock is down 51% compared to a 15% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex, as per BSE data on 9 October 9:30 am.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹348.35 in the previous session on 8 October. It scaled a 52-week high of ₹893.95 on 14 October last year.

Can the stock rise further? Experts point out a key resistance at ₹400 and suggest initiating fresh longs if the stock sustainably crosses this level.

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Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, underscored that KEC International stock has been in a downtrend with the formation of lower highs and lower lows.

"Each and every bounce is getting sold off. The stock has created a fresh resistance zone near ₹400, from where a fresh round of selling can again be seen. It is trading below all the major EMAs, which is a negative sign. There are no signs of reversal in the stock yet. We expect the downtrend to continue in the stock for some more months," said Thukral.

KEC International technical chart

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"Investors are advised to exit near fresh resistance at ₹400 in case of any bounce and wait for a reversal in the stock for a fresh long entry," Thukral said.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said KEC International stock is going through a corrective phase in a lower-lows and lower-highs formation below both its long-term and short-term moving averages, exhibiting a weak chart structure.

"The positional price supports are placed around the ₹330– ₹335 spot levels. We suggest traders wait for some reversal or base formation around the price support zone before initiating fresh positions," said Kumar.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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