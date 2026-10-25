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KEC International shares in focus on Monday Oct 26 after ₹2872 cr PGCIL order win; YTD orders mark crosses ₹13.5k cr

KEC International secured 2,872 crore in turnkey orders from Power Grid Corporation for 765 kV transmission lines linked to evacuating 8.5 GW of renewable energy in Gujarat. The wins mark a record for its domestic T&D business and take year-to-date order intake above 13,500 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated25 Oct 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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KEC International shares in focus after YTD orders mark crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.5k cr
KEC International shares in focus after YTD orders mark crosses ₹13.5k cr(Photo: AI generated )
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KEC International shares will be in focus on Monday, 26 October, after the RPG Group company secured turnkey orders worth 2,872 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for the design, supply and installation of 765 kV transmission lines.

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The latest wins include the largest-ever order for KEC International's India transmission and distribution (T&D) business, strengthening its order book and reinforcing its presence in India's power transmission infrastructure segment.

According to the company, the projects are associated with the evacuation of 8.5 GW of renewable energy from Gujarat. The orders come amid rising electricity demand and continued investment in strengthening India's transmission network.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO of KEC International, said the PGCIL wins reflected strong momentum in the company's T&D business. He added that the projects had substantially expanded its domestic T&D order book.

With these orders, KEC International's year-to-date order intake has crossed 13,500 crore, including approximately 9,500 crore from the T&D business.

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KEC International bags additional 1,006 crore orders across businesses

The latest announcement follows another order win disclosed by the company on 23 October, when KEC International secured fresh orders worth 1,006 crore across its T&D, civil, and cables-and-conductors businesses.

In its T&D business, the company won an order for a 400 kV transmission line project in Oman, along with orders to supply towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

Its civil business secured a repeat order from a prominent healthcare player in eastern India to construct a multispeciality hospital. Meanwhile, the cables and conductors business received orders in both domestic and international markets.

Commenting on these wins, Kejriwal said the Oman order would further diversify the company's order book in the Middle East, while the hospital project would strengthen its presence in the healthcare construction segment.

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Following these orders, the company's year-to-date order intake had crossed 10,600 crore, according to the 23 October announcement.

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KEC International - Q1 Results

KEC International reported a 41% year-on-year decline in net profit to 73 crore in the April–June quarter of FY27, compared with 125 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

Revenue remained largely unchanged at 5,024 crore in the reporting quarter, against 5,023 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's year-to-date order intake stood at 6,303 crore across its transmission and distribution, civil, renewables, cables and conductors, and transportation businesses.

Meanwhile, KEC International reduced its net debt by more than 150 crore to 6,568 crore as of 30 June, reflecting an improvement in its debt position.

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KEC International share price

KEC International share price closed 1.25% down at 327.55 apiece on the BSE.

KEC International shares have remained under significant selling pressure, with the stock declining 6.99% over the past week and 11.40% over the past two weeks. The correction has deepened over longer periods, with the stock falling 18.59% in one month, 30.71% over three months and 43.54% over six months.

The stock has declined around 55.65% year-to-date, reflecting sustained weakness in its share price.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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