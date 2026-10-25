KEC International shares in focus on Monday Oct 26 after ₹2872 cr PGCIL order win; YTD orders mark crosses ₹13.5k cr

KEC International shares will be in focus on Monday, 26 October, after the RPG Group company secured turnkey orders worth ₹2,872 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for the design, supply and installation of 765 kV transmission lines.

Advertisement

The latest wins include the largest-ever order for KEC International's India transmission and distribution (T&D) business, strengthening its order book and reinforcing its presence in India's power transmission infrastructure segment.

According to the company, the projects are associated with the evacuation of 8.5 GW of renewable energy from Gujarat. The orders come amid rising electricity demand and continued investment in strengthening India's transmission network.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO of KEC International, said the PGCIL wins reflected strong momentum in the company's T&D business. He added that the projects had substantially expanded its domestic T&D order book.

With these orders, KEC International's year-to-date order intake has crossed ₹13,500 crore, including approximately ₹9,500 crore from the T&D business.

Advertisement

Also Read | Himadri Speciality: This multibagger suffer its biggest weekly fall since 2008

KEC International bags additional ₹ 1,006 crore orders across businesses The latest announcement follows another order win disclosed by the company on 23 October, when KEC International secured fresh orders worth ₹1,006 crore across its T&D, civil, and cables-and-conductors businesses.

In its T&D business, the company won an order for a 400 kV transmission line project in Oman, along with orders to supply towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

Its civil business secured a repeat order from a prominent healthcare player in eastern India to construct a multispeciality hospital. Meanwhile, the cables and conductors business received orders in both domestic and international markets.

Commenting on these wins, Kejriwal said the Oman order would further diversify the company's order book in the Middle East, while the hospital project would strengthen its presence in the healthcare construction segment.

Advertisement

Following these orders, the company's year-to-date order intake had crossed ₹10,600 crore, according to the 23 October announcement.

KEC International - Q1 Results KEC International reported a 41% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹73 crore in the April–June quarter of FY27, compared with ₹125 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

Revenue remained largely unchanged at ₹5,024 crore in the reporting quarter, against ₹5,023 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's year-to-date order intake stood at ₹6,303 crore across its transmission and distribution, civil, renewables, cables and conductors, and transportation businesses.

Meanwhile, KEC International reduced its net debt by more than ₹150 crore to ₹6,568 crore as of 30 June, reflecting an improvement in its debt position.

Advertisement

KEC International share price KEC International share price closed 1.25% down at ₹327.55 apiece on the BSE.

KEC International shares have remained under significant selling pressure, with the stock declining 6.99% over the past week and 11.40% over the past two weeks. The correction has deepened over longer periods, with the stock falling 18.59% in one month, 30.71% over three months and 43.54% over six months.

The stock has declined around 55.65% year-to-date, reflecting sustained weakness in its share price.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.