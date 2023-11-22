KEC International shares rise over 1.5% on 1,005 crore order win

KEC International shares surged 1.7% to ₹605.85 apiece in today's session, propelled by the company's announcement of securing multiple orders valued at ₹1,005 crore across diverse business segments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil and urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.

In a regulatory filing made on Tuesday, the company said that its transmission and distribution business secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, Middle East, Europe, and Africa and Americas.

Within the Railways division, KEC International clinched an order for 25 kV overhead electrification (OHE) and associated works in the conventional segment in India. Furthermore, the company secured contracts for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

Commenting on the order wins, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International Ltd., said, “We are delighted with the new order wins, especially our order in cabling works from a leading steel producer in India. The orders in the T&D business have expanded our order book in the Middle East outside Saudi. We are particularly enthused by the order in railways, which further consolidates our order book in the conventional railway segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at ₹10,000 crores".

Meanwhile, the company's shares have been on a winning streak over the last one-year period, producing a return of 46%, led by strong order wins and a healthy financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Q2 FY24, the company recorded a net profit of ₹56 crore as against a net profit of ₹55 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations for the quarter reached ₹4,499 crore, a growth of 10.7% YoY. EBITDA margins for Q2 have expanded by 170 basis points, from 4.4% in Q2 FY23 to 6.1% in Q2 FY24.

The company expects the EBITDA margins to continue to improve over the next few quarters. The Year-to-Date (YTD) Order Book stands at ₹31,320 crore, showcasing a healthy growth of 14% YoY. Additionally, the company has secured the L1 position for projects over ₹4,000 crore.

Going forward, the Green Hydrogen targets by 2030 are likely to bring in over 8 lakh crore investments, with a significant increase in projects for solar, associated transmission lines and substations, as well as gas storage and pipeline projects for green hydrogen and ammonia.

This presents a significant opportunity for KEC, leveraging its end-to-end EPC expertise in solar, transmission lines, substations, oil and gas, and civil infrastructure, the company said in its FY23 annual report.

At 01:00 PM, the stock was trading with a gain of 0.13% at ₹596.55 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.