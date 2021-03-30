Shares of KEC International Ltd fell as much as 7% on Tuesday as brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities expects the company's transmission and distribution order flow from domestic operations to be weak.

KEC International shares have declined 7.2% so far today and hit a low of ₹382.30 on BSE. At 11am, the scrip was at ₹385 on BSE, down 6.5% from its previous close.

Domestic T&D is still weak. The management is unsure about orders from state discoms. It expects large overseas T&D orders and sees the segment forming 50% of the order book in FY22, the report said.

The brokerage firm also said that FY21 will be loss making year for its Texas-based SAE Towers business. The business is expected to break even by FY22. KEC has already executed a loss-making order, while another order will be executed by July 2021.

KEC International acquired SAE Towers for $95 million (about ₹440-crore) on a cash-free and debt-free basis in 2010.

KEC International is lowest bidder in ₹6000 crore worth of orders, with 50% being from the railways segment.

Strong focus on the civil business could lead to ₹1000 crore revenue by FY21-end, with the same likely to double in FY22. The railways segment saw order inflows of ₹3500 crore in FY21, which could lead to strong growth in FY22, the report added.









