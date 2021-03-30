OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >KEC International slips 7% as order flow seen weak

Shares of KEC International Ltd fell as much as 7% on Tuesday as brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities expects the company's transmission and distribution order flow from domestic operations to be weak.

KEC International shares have declined 7.2% so far today and hit a low of 382.30 on BSE. At 11am, the scrip was at 385 on BSE, down 6.5% from its previous close.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Domestic T&D is still weak. The management is unsure about orders from state discoms. It expects large overseas T&D orders and sees the segment forming 50% of the order book in FY22, the report said.

The brokerage firm also said that FY21 will be loss making year for its Texas-based SAE Towers business. The business is expected to break even by FY22. KEC has already executed a loss-making order, while another order will be executed by July 2021.

KEC International acquired SAE Towers for $95 million (about 440-crore) on a cash-free and debt-free basis in 2010.

KEC International is lowest bidder in 6000 crore worth of orders, with 50% being from the railways segment.

Strong focus on the civil business could lead to 1000 crore revenue by FY21-end, with the same likely to double in FY22. The railways segment saw order inflows of 3500 crore in FY21, which could lead to strong growth in FY22, the report added.


MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout