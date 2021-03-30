KEC International slips 7% as order flow seen weak

KEC International slips 7% as order flow seen weak1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
- The management is unsure about orders from state discoms. It expects large overseas T&D orders and sees the segment forming 50% of the order book in FY22
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of KEC International Ltd fell as much as 7% on Tuesday as brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities expects the company's transmission and distribution order flow from domestic operations to be weak.
Shares of KEC International Ltd fell as much as 7% on Tuesday as brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities expects the company's transmission and distribution order flow from domestic operations to be weak.
KEC International shares have declined 7.2% so far today and hit a low of ₹382.30 on BSE. At 11am, the scrip was at ₹385 on BSE, down 6.5% from its previous close.
KEC International shares have declined 7.2% so far today and hit a low of ₹382.30 on BSE. At 11am, the scrip was at ₹385 on BSE, down 6.5% from its previous close.
Domestic T&D is still weak. The management is unsure about orders from state discoms. It expects large overseas T&D orders and sees the segment forming 50% of the order book in FY22, the report said.
The brokerage firm also said that FY21 will be loss making year for its Texas-based SAE Towers business. The business is expected to break even by FY22. KEC has already executed a loss-making order, while another order will be executed by July 2021.
KEC International acquired SAE Towers for $95 million (about ₹440-crore) on a cash-free and debt-free basis in 2010.
KEC International is lowest bidder in ₹6000 crore worth of orders, with 50% being from the railways segment.
Strong focus on the civil business could lead to ₹1000 crore revenue by FY21-end, with the same likely to double in FY22. The railways segment saw order inflows of ₹3500 crore in FY21, which could lead to strong growth in FY22, the report added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.