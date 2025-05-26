KEC, PTC India to Gillette India: 5 stocks to declare dividend today along with Q4 results

Advertisement

Board Meeting Details to consider Q4 Results and Dividend KEC International Limited: On May 19, 2025, the company had intimated the National Stock Exchange and the BSE about a meeting of the company's Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Monday, May 26, 2025. While the Board will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025, it will also recommend a dividend, if any, on for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

PTC India Ltd: The company's Board of Directors will meet on Monday, May 26, 2025, to review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, and take into account, among other things on the agenda, the recommendation of any final dividends to shareholders for FY 2024–2025.

Gillette India Limited: The company's board of directors is set to meet on Monday, May 26, 2025, among other things, to review and approve the audited financial results and statements for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, and to discuss any dividend recommendations.

Bayer CropScience Limited: On Monday, May 26, 2025, the company's Board of Directors will convene through physical and audio-visual means to discuss the audited financial results for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, and to take into account any final dividend recommendations for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd: The Board of Directors of the company will meet on May 26, 2025, among other things, to review and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, as well as to consider any dividends on equity shares.

