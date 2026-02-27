Mint Market
Vishal Mega Mart shares slides as ₹7,500 crore block deal sees 14.2% stake change hands

The transaction represents another liquidity event for Samayat, originally backed by homegrown Kedaara Capital and Switzerland-based Partners Group, since the company’s blockbuster listing.

Agnidev Bhattacharya
Published27 Feb 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart are set for a block deal as promoter entity Samayat Services LLP plans to sell a 6.5% stake in the Gurugram-based retailer. (Pexels Photo)
MUMBAI: Shares of fashion-focused hypermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart Ltd fell on Friday after a large block deal in the stock, with about 14.2% equity changing hands. The transaction was valued at around 7,500 crore, Bloomberg reported.

The secondary market transaction was initially expected to involve the sale of shares representing a 6.5% stake in the company. Promoter entity Samayat Services LLP, backed by Kedaara Capital, had earlier planned to sell up to 305 million shares at 115 each, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint, which would have valued the block at 3,508 crore.

The stock touched an intraday low of 117.80 in early trade. On Thursday, shares of the Gurugram-based retailer had ended at 127.53, up 3.7% in a largely flat market.

As of December-end, Samayat held a 54.09% stake in Vishal Mega Mart.

Kotak Securities Ltd and Morgan Stanley India Co advised on the proposed block trade. The offloaded shares will carry a proposed lockup period of 150 days.

The transaction represents another liquidity event for Samayat, originally backed by homegrown Kedaara Capital and Switzerland-based Partners Group, since the company’s blockbuster listing. The two acquired Vishal Mega Mart in 2018 from TPG Capital and Shriram Group for 5,000 crore, as per the term sheet.

The December 2024 IPO was a pure offer-for-sale, with Samayat offloading shares worth 8,000 crore. In June 2025, it again sold 900 million shares, representing a 19.6% stake, for 10,220 crore. Large fund houses participated, including SBI Mutual Fund (3.6% equity for 1,882 crore), Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (1.72% equity for 902 crore), and HDFC Mutual Fund (1.63% equity for 811 crore).

Prior to that block deal, Samayat held a 74.55% stake.

For the quarter ended December, Vishal Mega Mart reported a 17% year-on-year revenue growth to 3,670 crore. Ebitda rose 20% to 605 crore, with margins improving to 16.5% from 16.1% a year earlier. Net profit increased 19% to 313 crore.

