Kellton Tech declares fundraise through rights issue; price, record date, other update you should know

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited surged during Wednesday’s trading session after the company’s board of directors announced fundraising via rights issue.

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited share price recovered from intraday low during Wednesday’s trading session after the company announced fundraise via rights issue.

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Kellton Tech Solutions rights issue announcement The company’s board of directors, on Wednesday, September 23, considered and approved raising of funds by way of rights issue of “Equity Shares of the Company of face value of ₹1/- (Rupee One Only) each to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company,” as per the BSE filing released on Wednesday.

Kellton Tech Solutions rights issue record date, issue price, other information Details around the record date will be notified in the coming days. Rights issues record date will also be subject to receipt of statutory / regulatory approvals. Additionally, similar other approvals as may be required.

“The issue size, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, Record Date, issue period, terms of payment and other terms of the Rights Issue shall be determined in due course and shall be intimated to the Stock Exchanges in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

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Kellton Tech Solutions share price trend The stock was trading 0.44% higher at ₹13.75 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹725.73 crore at 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 23. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹13.82 per share and an intraday low of ₹13.64 per share today. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 8.19%.

Kellton Tech Solutions share price history The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹26.14 per share on October 3, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹13.10 per share on March 30, 2026. Its share price value has 1.18% in one month.

The company stock declined 25.7% year to date (YTD), its share price value has declined around 46% in one year. The stock declined close to 50.73% in two years. The small cap stock has surged 33% in five years.

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Kellton Tech’s net profit has declined close to ₹1.85 crore in June quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit stood at ₹4.46 crore in the March quarter of FY26. The company’s net revenue stood at ₹57.74 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹55.39 crore in the March quarter of FY26.