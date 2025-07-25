Kellton Tech shares rise 20% on stock split record date. Details here

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions surged nearly 20% on Friday's session as the stock was trading ex-split. Kellton Tech Solutions is set to split its equity shares in a 1:5 ratio, altering the face value from ₹5 per share to ₹1 per share.

The company had announced July 25, 2025, as the record date to identify the shareholders who qualify for this sub-division.

“….the company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of Sub-division(Split) of each equity share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) each, fully paid-up into 5 (five) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up,” said the company in an exchange filing.

As per experts, investors aiming to take advantage of the split-adjusted holdings need to buy shares on or before today, July 24, since the ex-split adjustment will be in effect from the next trading session.

Stock splits are corporate measures designed to enhance liquidity and boost retail investor involvement by lowering the price per share, while not affecting the company's overall market capitalization.

Although an investor's total shares increase after the split, the value of their investment stays the same as of the record date.

Kellton is an international consulting firm specializing in technology and IT services, driven by the vision of discovering ‘Endless Opportunities with Technology.’ Kellton supports companies of various sizes, from startups to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Fortune 500 corporations, in creating innovative digital solutions.

Kellton Tech share price today Kellton Tech share price today opened at ₹29.15 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high at ₹33.10, and an intraday low of ₹28.65 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Kellton Tech share price today it has went underwent a stock split in a 5:1 ratio. Following this corporate action, the stock witnessed a sharp surge of over 18%, accompanied by strong volumes. Such momentum is often followed by continued buying interest, raising the possibility of the stock retesting its previous all-time high of 36.86 (adjusted). On the downside, immediate support is placed near the 30 mark.

