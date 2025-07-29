Kellton Tech Solutions share price skyrockets despite choppy trend in stock market today.

Kellton Tech Solutions share price rallied as much as 6.22 per cent to ₹28.19 in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that it has successfully implemented stock split.

The stock opened at ₹28.22 apiece in early morning session on July 29, as compared to ₹26.54 on Monday. The multibagger stock has given significant returns to its long-term investors by surging over 575.12 per cent in five years.

Kellton Tech Solutions stock split In an exchange filing dated July 29, the company further informed that the e face value of the equity shares has been revised from ₹5 to ₹1 each.

“ The Sub-division (Split) of the Company's equity shares has now been fully implemented and the effect of the split is already reflected from Monday, July 28, 2025, for both existing and prospective shareholders. Please also note that, pursuant to the split - The face value of the equity shares has been revised from ₹5 (Rupees Five) each to ₹1 (Rupee One) each,” the company said in the filing on Tuesday.

Kellton Tech Solutions announced a stock split in a 1:5 ratio, reducing the face value of each share from ₹5 to ₹1.

The company set July 25, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this share split.

“….the company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025, as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of Sub-division(Split) of each equity share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) each, fully paid-up into 5 (five) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Stock splits are corporate actions aimed at improving liquidity and encouraging greater participation from retail investors by reducing the price of individual shares, without altering the company’s total market capitalization.

