Kernex Microsystems share price locked at 5% upper circuit on JV's ₹109.5 crore order win
Kernex Microsystems share price locked at 5% upper circuit after its joint venture secured an order worth ₹109.46 crore from South Central Railway.
Kernex Microsystems share price was locked at 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's trade after the company's joint venture (JV) secured an order from South Central Railway worth ₹109.46 crore. For the provision of an automatic block signalling system, the JV has been awarded the contract for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works. The company stated in an exchange filing that it is a partner in the aforementioned joint venture, and the share will be determined later.
