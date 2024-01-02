Kernex Microsystems share price was locked at 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's trade after the company's joint venture (JV) secured an order from South Central Railway worth ₹109.46 crore. For the provision of an automatic block signalling system, the JV has been awarded the contract for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works. The company stated in an exchange filing that it is a partner in the aforementioned joint venture, and the share will be determined later.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd share price opened at an intraday high of ₹609 apiece on the BSE. As per trendlyne data, Kernex Microsystems stock price rose 110.59% and outperformed its sector by 49.84% in the past year. If holding a buy position, technical analysts recommend booking profits. Analysts predict a 7–11% price correction.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Vodafone Idea stock in focus as SEBI soughts clarification on stake sale to Elon Musk

"We would like to inform you that the South-Central Railway" has awarded an Order of ₹109.465 crore to a Joint Venture of the Company i.e. VRRC-KERNEX-CE-RVR JV, for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works for provision of automatic block signalling system inVemulapadu - Muddanuru section of Guntakaldivision in South Central Railway," said the company in an exchange filing.

The expected execution time for the order is 600 days.

Further, the company is in a sweet spot as the Indian Railways plans to implement Kavach across its infrastructure. With a 70,000-kilometer network, the Indian Railways intends to integrate Kavach into all of its infrastructure. With the potential to generate opportunities worth ₹35,000 crore, this offers a substantial opportunity for Kavach developers, including Kernex.

Also Read: 3:1 bonus shares: Allcargo Logistics stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today. Details here

At the end of September 2023, the company reported a net loss of ₹4.54 crore.

Kernex Microsystems provides services, such as software development and the production of safety systems and anti-collision equipment for railroads.

The company began creating railway safety systems in 1999, and according to its website, it developed and successfully demonstrated an ACD prototype to members of the Railway Safety Board and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

Also Read: Lemon Tree Hotels share price jumps 9%, hits all-time high; Motilal Oswal predicts 26% upside

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!