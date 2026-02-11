Mint Market
Kernex Microsystems share price to be in focus on Thursday as company secures ₹411 crore order

Kernex Microsystems has secured a 411.17 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works for 505 KAVACH Loco Equipment units. This follows a 2,466 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, boosting the company's revenue outlook ahead of its December quarter performance announcement.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Feb 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Kernex Microsystems' share price has remained volatile in recent months after a sustained rally that placed it among the biggest wealth creators.
Kernex Microsystems, a manufacturer of safety systems for Indian Railways, is expected to attract investors’ interest in Thursday’s session, February 12, after the company secured a significant order.

In an exchange filing after-market hour today, the company informed that it has secured an order from Banaras Locomotive Works for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 505 on-board KAVACH Loco Equipment units, worth 411.17 crore.

“…we are pleased to inform you that Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi (hereinafter referred to as ‘BLW’) has awarded an order valued at 411.17 crore (incl. GST) to the Company for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 505 nos. of On-board KAVACH Loco Equipment as per RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/196/2020, Version 4.0 or the latest,” the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Further, the company stated that the execution period for the contract is 12 months from the date of the purchase order.

This is the second major order for the company, as in mid-January it bagged a 2,466 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. That order is also for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 3,024 sets of on-board KAVACH Loco Equipment.

Both these orders have boosted the company’s revenue outlook and are also higher than its current market capitalization of 2,072 crore as of today. Meanwhile, the company is scheduled to announce its December quarter performance tomorrow.

Kernex Microsystems share price trend

Kernex Microsystems' share price has remained volatile in recent months after a sustained rally that placed it among the biggest wealth creators. So far this year, the shares are up just 1.35%.

Between 2020 and 2024, the stock witnessed a strong bull run, closing each of those years in positive territory and delivering multibagger returns in four of them. The biggest annual gain came in 2021, when the stock surged 326%, followed by a 133% rise in 2024.

Cumulatively, the stock has generated a massive return of 300% over the last three years and an exceptional 4,720% over the past five-year period.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Kernex MicrosystemsIndian RailwaysStocks To WatchStocks In NewsRailway Stocks
