Kesoram Industries share price rises nearly 7% in the last three sessions; here's why
Kesoram Industries Ltd share price rallied by 5% on Tuesday's intraday trade following the company's announcement that it will hold a board meeting on Thursday, November 30, to withdraw its proposed scheme of arrangement with its arm, Cygnet Industries, and to look into options for the repayment or retirement of its existing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).
