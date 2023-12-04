Kewal Kiran Clothing rallied over 400% in 3 years; is there more rally ahead?
Kewal Kiran Clothing's stock has seen a meteoric rise of 417% in the past three years, reaching the current market price of ₹792 per share. The stock gained significant momentum in CY21, registering a rally of 41.48% after experiencing four consecutive years of underperformance.
In the fast-paced world of investing, finding a multi-bagger stock that can deliver extraordinary returns within a short period of time is the dream of every investor. Such dreams turned into reality for investors of Kewal Kiran Clothing as the shares delivered a phenomenal return.
