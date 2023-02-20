“In turn, improving supplies would further aid the release of working capital and enable substantial net debt reduction by FY25E (to <GBP1b from GBP3.85b in Dec-22). A strong recovery in JLR, sustained resurgence of the India business, and a possible monetization of its stake in Tata Technologies (possible value of INR25-47/share for TTMT) are the key catalysts for the Tata Motors shares over next 12 months," said the brokerage while maintaining Buy rating on the Tata Group stock with a target price of ₹540 per share.