Key Nifty levels to watch now after today's crash. Should you buy on dips?2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- NSE Nifty 50 index ended at its lowest level since July 2021
Indian shares tumbled today while the rupee hit an all-time low as red-hot US inflation data roiled investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 2.6% at 15,774.4, its lowest level since July 2021, while the BSE index fell over 1450 points to 52,846.
The domestic inflation data will be announced later in the day. Global peers were also lower on worries that the Fed would tighten its policy more aggressively after data released last week showed the U.S. consumer price index hit its highest in over 40 years last month.
“Nifty came under selling onslaught and touched multi month lows as fears that aggressive rate tightening by Central Banks could lead to recession unnerved investors. Investors who are under invested in equities can start to deploy money in a staggered manner while those who are fully invested can sell some stocks and raise cash on rises. Nifty needs to stay above 15671 level to prevent further damage. 15336-15431 band could be a good support for Nifty from where we could witness a short term bounce," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
The rupee hit a record low of 78.28 to the greenback, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a more than three-year high of 7.60% as investors shun risk assets.
The Nifty Bank index fell over 3% to 33,405.
“The Indian market’s valuations continue to be uninspiring, especially of consumption sectors and ‘quality’ stocks. Financials remain one of the few patches with reasonable valuations, but they too will struggle if India’s macro-economic position was to deteriorate further; credit growth may stay muted. Technically, if the Nifty breaks and closes below the 15700 level, it will be a major downside event for the market," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
Index majors ICICI Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries bore the brunt of heavy selling. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, TCS, NTPC, Infosys and State Bank of India were the major laggards in the Sensex pack.
“Nifty is now placed at the edge of crucial support at 15650-15700 levels. Previous opening gaps on the weekly chart have been filled soon after the opening in the past. This market action raises hopes for buy on dips opportunity," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities on today’s market performance.