Key Nifty levels to watch now after today's crash. Should you buy on dips?

“Nifty came under selling onslaught and touched multi month lows as fears that aggressive rate tightening by Central Banks could lead to recession unnerved investors. Investors who are under invested in equities can start to deploy money in a staggered manner while those who are fully invested can sell some stocks and raise cash on rises. Nifty needs to stay above 15671 level to prevent further damage. 15336-15431 band could be a good support for Nifty from where we could witness a short term bounce," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}