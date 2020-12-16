Sensex surges 400 points as bulls wrest control after 4 days of consolidation

Indian stock markets posted strong gains today to hit new highs, after four days of consolidation. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index ended up 0.85% at 13,682 helped by gains in financial and technology stocks amid higher global equities. Another benchmark index Sensex surged over 400 points to settle at 46,666. Both Sensex and Nifty have now hit record highs in 17 of 26 sessions.

Among the top gainers in Sensex, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services closed 3% and 1.9% higher, respectively. Mahindra and Mahindra ended up 2% after the automaker said on Tuesday it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicles from January.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-run lenders, was the only index to close in the red, falling 1.6%.

“Nifty50 index continues to scale new highs. Broad based participation is seen as momentum is seen across sectors. We continue to believe in the positive undertone of the markets and advice investors accumulate on meaningful dips. We expect December to trade with a positive bias and a significant chance of rise in volatility in January," said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"Over the medium term we expect 14300-14500 to be conquered before any meaningful change in trend. BFSI and Auto stocks are in momentum at current levels; IT and FMCG also expected to gain."

Global markets rose to record highs amid optimism over covid vaccine rollouts in many countries.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Ruchit Jain, senior analyst, Angel Broking

"Nifty broke last four sessions of consolidation with a gap up and it rallied to almost test the 13700 mark. The broader markets continued its move in the direction of the trend, however the banking space looked tired and it underperformed the benchmark throughout the day. The 127% retracement of the previous correction on the Nifty weekly chart comes around 13750-13770 which would be an important zone to watch. Traders are advised to prefer to book profits on longs around these levels and be observant for further cues from the market. Though, there are no signs of reversal yet and hence, trading with a stock specific approach and avoiding aggressive positions seem to be a better strategy at these elevated levels. The intraday supports for Nifty are placed around 13600 and 13575."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services

"Indian market is effortlessly rallying to record highs on a daily basis tracking firm global markets. Increasing prospects of US stimulus measures, hopes of an effective vaccine and a conclusive Fed meeting to announce a positive policy are lifting market sentiments across the globe. In the domestic market, all sectors witnessed good momentum with realty leading the rally in hopes of a revival in demand."

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

"The market gave a breakout above the Nifty 50 Index level of 13600. The market's short-term technical condition shows an upward shift in the prevailing market range, and it is likely to range between 13550 and 13780. We expect the market to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till the 13780 levels."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The Nifty is at the upper end of the resistance range of 13400-13700. We should be watchful here - traders should consider booking profits at these levels and upgrade the stops too. If we can get past 13700 on a closing basis, we could see a renewed rally up."

