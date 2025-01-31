Key takeaways for the Indian Stock Market In the economic Survey: Banking and 5 other beneficiary sectors as per experts

Budget 2025: Here are Key takeaways for the Indian Stock Market In the economic Survey

1.GDP Growth- According to the survey, India's FY26 GDP growth is expected in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent.

As per the first advance estimates of national accounts, India’s real GDP is estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent in FY25. Growth in the first half of FY25 was supported by agriculture and services, with rural demand improving on the back of record Kharif production and favorable agricultural conditions

Advertisement

2. inflation to remain under control- The survey expects inflation to remain under control while consumption could remain stable.

Also Read | Budget Economic Survey 2025 LIVE: Economic report tabled in the Parliament

3. Most Sectors are contributing to growth- As per the survey document, all sectors are performing well.

4. Financial Sector improvement- commercial banks' gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio has been steadily declining.

5. On 23 May 2024, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed stocks closed above the USD 5 trillion milestone for the first time. At the end of December 2024, BSE’s market capitalisation increased by 14.2 per cent since March 2024 to reach ₹445.2 lakh crore. BSE market capitalisation to GDP ratio stood at 136 per cent at the end of December 2024, rising significantly over the last 10 years.

Advertisement

6. Geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks to the global economic outlook

7. Rise in investor participation in capital markets: The incremental addition to demat accounts has been continuously increasing, with the number of demat accounts rising sharply by 33 per cent to 18.5 crore at the end of December 2024 on a YoY basis.

Expert Views Banking and allied segments may benefit The economic survey 2025 suggests that the Indian economy is expected to grow despite global challenges, said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, It says that India would be able to keep a check on inflation, CAPEX expansion has sustained that signals improved quarterly numbers from the listed entities, and stability in the banking sector is also a positive sign for the rate-sensitive segments. The economic survey for 2025 also hints at the beginning of the lower interest rate regime in FY26, which is expected to fuel banking and allied segments. However, the geopolitical uncertainty is going to persist, said Gorakshkar

Advertisement

Investors can bet on stocks in these six sectors Experts as Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities said that In the wake of a lower interest rate regime, rate-sensitive segments are expected to outperform other segments. So, investors are advised to bet high on quality stocks in auto, banking, real estate, infrastructure, capital goods, and manufacturing segments.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.