US Fed, 5 other factors that will drive market this week5 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM IST
In the upcoming week, investors would continue to track various factors, including the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, quarterly earnings of corporates, domestic macroeconomic data, along with global cues and auto monthly sales data.
With healthy quarterly earning, positive global cues and FII flows, the benchmark indices last week ending the week 2.5 per cent higher have lifted investor sentiments.
