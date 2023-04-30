With healthy quarterly earning, positive global cues and FII flows, the benchmark indices last week ending the week 2.5 per cent higher have lifted investor sentiments.

In the upcoming week, investors would continue to track various factors, including the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, quarterly earnings of corporates, domestic macroeconomic data, along with global cues and auto monthly sales data.

The BSE Sensex rose 1,432 points or 2.44 percent to 61,112, and the Nifty50 jumped 441 points or 2.5 percent to 18,065, with buying across sectors for the week ended April 28.

Markets would remain closed on Monday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.

Here are factors that investors would track next week:

1. Quarterly earning:

So far, the quarterly earning have been a mixed bag with strong numbers from banking and other financial companies.

This week, several index majors Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, HDFC, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, along with FMCG majors Marico, Britannia and a several other companies will announce their results.

Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Varun Beverages, Adani Wilmar, Bajaj Consumer Care, Cholamandalam Investment, Godrej Properties, Havells India, Tata Chemicals, United Breweries, Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and others will also be in focus ahead of their numbers in the coming week.

"The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and marks the beginning of a new month too so participants will be eyeing important high-frequency data viz. As the earnings season would gain pace, participants will first react to the Kotak Bank’s result. Among the prominent names, Ambuja Cement, Tata Steel, Titan, HDFC, Dabur, Hero Motocorp and TVS Motor will announce their numbers during the week along with several others," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

2. US Fed Meet:

The global picture is still muddled between more hikes and recession. All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, which will be announced on 3 May, while the ECB will announce its interest rate decision on May 4.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates further by 25 bps on May 3 as the US jobs market remains tight and inflation still remains at higher levels despite the easing of the last few months.

"Whether Fed is likely to hike rates in May will depend on the inflation and GDP data expected this week. The disinflation process is likely to continue. The most likely outcome is a 25bp hike by Fed in May and then a pause," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO of SAS Online said the decision to potentially hike rates again in May would depend on a number of factors, including the evolution of economic and financial market conditions and the outlook for inflation.

"It is possible that the Fed may choose to raise interest rates by 25 bps at its next meeting in May," said Jain.

Sandeep Jain, MD of Trans Scan Securities also believes a 25 bps hike is coming in May.

3. Domestic economic data points:

The release of PMI numbers for the manufacturing and services sectors will also sway investor sentiment. On the domestic front, PMI numbers, with the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for April will be released on May 1, and services & composite PMI data on May 3.

India’s manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in three months in March as raw material availability improved and supply chain concerns receded, a survey said on Monday.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 55.3 in February to 56.4 in March. For 21 straight months now, the PMI has remained above 50, the mark separating expansion from contraction.

The services sector expanded again in March, although the sector’s Purchasing Managers‘ Index (PMI) fell to 57.8 from February’s 12-year high of 59.4, according to data released by S&P Global on Wednesday.

Apart from this, foreign exchange reserves for the week ended April 28 will be released.

4. FII flow:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made their highest buying of 2023 in April to the tune of ₹11,631 crore in Indian equities. This would be the second consecutive month where FPIs are buyers.

As per the NSDL data, FPIs purchased equities worth ₹11,631 crore in April 2023. This is multifold higher than the investments made in debt and debt-VRR instruments to ₹806 crore and ₹1,235 crore in the said month. FPIs are net sellers in a hybrid market with an outflow of ₹126 crore.

“FPIs appear to have changed their investment strategy in India in recent days. While they were sellers in the initial three months of this year, they have turned buyers in April and aggressive buyers in the last few days of April. FPIs have bought equity worth ₹9752 crores till 29th April. (NSDL data) An important macro factor that has tilted the FPI approach is the appreciation in rupee. Rupee which had touched a low of 82.94 to the dollar in late February this year has now appreciated to 81.75 to the dollar. India’s Current Account Deficit is declining and if this trend continues the rupee may appreciate further. FPIs are likely to bring more inflows into India in this context," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

FPIs have been buying in financial services and auto and auto components, he added.

5) Auto sales data:

Auto stocks would be in focus this week as automobile companies will release their monthly sales data on May 1.

6) Crude oil rates:

Amid concerns over global slowdown, crude oil prices declined. Last week, Brent crude prices declined about 3 per cent as disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over interest rates weighed on the demand outlook.

7) Technical view:

“We expect the positive tone to continue however Nifty may take a breather around the 18,100-18,200 zone first before inching towards the 18,350. In case of any dip, 17,850 would offer the needed cushion. Meanwhile, volatility ahead of the US Fed meet will keep the participants on edge. We reiterate our preference for performing sectors like banking, FMCG, auto and eyeing further improvement in participation from other key sectors like energy and IT. Traders should align their positions accordingly and avoid taking contrarian trades," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test