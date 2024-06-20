Stock Market Today: Sapphire Foods India Limited share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Thursday on stock split news. Sapphire Foods India Limited is the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in the country. It also is YUM’s Franchisee Operator in Sri Lanka and Maldives along with India.

The Sapphire Foods India Ltd share price that opened at ₹1619.95 , 4% higher than the previous close, rose to ₹1672.75 levels on the BSE, marking more than 7% gains. The Sapphire Foods share price has been rising and is up more than 15% in the last one month. On Wednesday the Sapphire Foods India share price gained ₹43.50 to end the day , up 2.57% at ₹1557.50 a share.

Also Read- Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 20

Sapphire Foods India Limited in its release on the exchanges said that at its meeting on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, among other things, company has discussed and approved that the shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up, will be split into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid-up, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The company also said that the date of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Record Date for the purpose of subdivision/split of existing equity shares of the Company, will be intimated in due course and at an opportune time.

Sapphire Foods as per its presentation at the end of Q4 operated 872 Total Restaurants across India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. 431 of the totals were KFC Restaurants, 432 Pizza Hut Restaurants and 9 Taco Bell Restaurants.

Also Read- Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Price band fixed at ₹267-281 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more

The FY24 Restaurant Sales for Sapphire Foods stood at ₹2588 Crore. The Q4FY24 Restaurant sales were at ₹630 Crore. The Sapphire Foods clocked in ₹103 crore as earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation during Q4, while FY24 Ebitda came at ₹472 crore with 19.2% Ebitda margins.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!