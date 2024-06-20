KFC and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods share price gained 7% on stock split of 1 share into 5 shares
Stock Market today: Sapphire Foods share price gained 7% in the morning trades on Thursday on the stock split news. The KFC and Pizza Hut operator will be splitting 1 share of face value of ₹10 per share in 5 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each
Stock Market Today: Sapphire Foods India Limited share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Thursday on stock split news. Sapphire Foods India Limited is the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in the country. It also is YUM’s Franchisee Operator in Sri Lanka and Maldives along with India.
