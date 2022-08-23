KFC operator Devyani International shares dive 7% on block deals. Should you buy

In their research note, Jaykumar Doshi and Umang Mehta research analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said, "We upgrade FY2023-25E EBITDA estimates by 9% as we raise store addition and margin forecast. The stock is trading at 35/29X FY2024E/25E EV/EBITDA and 63X/50X PE on estimates that bake in 38% EBITDA CAGR over FY2022-25E. Rising competition in fried chicken (McDonald’s and Popeyes) poses downside risks to our estimates whereas turnaround of Pizza Hut presents upside risks. We like the story but downgrade to REDUCE from ADD owing to full valuations (revised FV Rs179)."