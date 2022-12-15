Fast food KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants operator, Sapphire Foods rallied more than 6% on Thursday after a block deal. Few of promoters and shareholders have announced their plan to sell a portion of their shareholdings in the company. Sapphire Foods stock snapped its 2-day losing streak and gained to more than the ₹1,400 mark in the early deals before correcting. However, the stock has maintained its upside on BSE.

