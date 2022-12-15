Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods snap 2-days losing streak, stock rises over 6% in 1 day after block deal

KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods snap 2-days losing streak, stock rises over 6% in 1 day after block deal

1 min read . 03:24 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
On BSE, the company's stock hit an intraday high of 1,445.90 apiece -- rising by 6.32% from the previous day's closing of 1,359.95 apiece.

Few of promoters and shareholders have announced their plan to sell a portion of their shareholdings in the company. Sapphire Foods stock snapped its 2-day losing streak and gained to more than the 1,400 mark in the early deals before correcting.

Fast food KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants operator, Sapphire Foods rallied more than 6% on Thursday after a block deal. Few of promoters and shareholders have announced their plan to sell a portion of their shareholdings in the company. Sapphire Foods stock snapped its 2-day losing streak and gained to more than the 1,400 mark in the early deals before correcting. However, the stock has maintained its upside on BSE.

Fast food KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants operator, Sapphire Foods rallied more than 6% on Thursday after a block deal. Few of promoters and shareholders have announced their plan to sell a portion of their shareholdings in the company. Sapphire Foods stock snapped its 2-day losing streak and gained to more than the 1,400 mark in the early deals before correcting. However, the stock has maintained its upside on BSE.

On BSE, the company's stock hit an intraday high of 1,445.90 apiece -- rising by 6.32% from the previous day's closing of 1,359.95 apiece.

On BSE, the company's stock hit an intraday high of 1,445.90 apiece -- rising by 6.32% from the previous day's closing of 1,359.95 apiece.

In the previous two trading sessions, Sapphire Foods stock tumbled by more than 2%. The stock so far witnessed a volatile sentiment.

In the previous two trading sessions, Sapphire Foods stock tumbled by more than 2%. The stock so far witnessed a volatile sentiment.

At around 3.13 pm, the stock traded at 1,396.30 apiece up by 36.35 or 2.67% on BSE. Its market cap was more than 8,872 crore.

At around 3.13 pm, the stock traded at 1,396.30 apiece up by 36.35 or 2.67% on BSE. Its market cap was more than 8,872 crore.

As per the data on BSE, at around 9.15 am, somewhat 181,835 equity shares exchanged hands. Further, at around 9.37 am, the stock witnessed a trade of 131,332 equity shares. The name of the buyers or sellers was not revealed immediately.

As per the data on BSE, at around 9.15 am, somewhat 181,835 equity shares exchanged hands. Further, at around 9.37 am, the stock witnessed a trade of 131,332 equity shares. The name of the buyers or sellers was not revealed immediately.

However, on Wednesday, Sapphire Foods informed exchanges that shareholder WWD Ruby Limited has proposed to sell about 51.2% of its shareholding in the company. WWD Ruby holds around 62,07,342 equity shares in Sapphire Foods, of which, the former intends to sell up to 31,77,127 equity shares in one or more tranches by December 21, 2022.

However, on Wednesday, Sapphire Foods informed exchanges that shareholder WWD Ruby Limited has proposed to sell about 51.2% of its shareholding in the company. WWD Ruby holds around 62,07,342 equity shares in Sapphire Foods, of which, the former intends to sell up to 31,77,127 equity shares in one or more tranches by December 21, 2022.

Also, the company informed exchanges that shareholder and promoter, Sapphire Foods Mauritius is exploring opportunities for the potential sale of up to 40 lakh equity shares in Sapphire Foods in one or more tranches including through trade facilitated on stock exchanges.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Also, the company informed exchanges that shareholder and promoter, Sapphire Foods Mauritius is exploring opportunities for the potential sale of up to 40 lakh equity shares in Sapphire Foods in one or more tranches including through trade facilitated on stock exchanges.

Another promoter and shareholder, Sagista Realty Advisors is also exploring opportunities to sell up to 1.50 lakh equity shares in the company also in one or more tranches.

Another promoter and shareholder, Sagista Realty Advisors is also exploring opportunities to sell up to 1.50 lakh equity shares in the company also in one or more tranches.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP