KFC, Pizza Hut operators Devyani & Sapphire Foods merger in focus: All you need to know about the deal

Two franchise operators, Devyani International and Sapphire Foods, have announced a merger in a share-swap deal, creating one of the largest and most diversified quick service restaurant (QSR) platforms in India.

In an exchange filing on Thursday evening, the Board of Directors of Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India, at their respective meetings, approved a scheme of arrangement for the merger of the two companies, marking a strategic consolidation of the two companies, as per a press release available on exchanges.

A Bloomberg report pegs the deal size at $933 million. The transaction consolidates KFC and Pizza Hut operations in India under a single operator, backed by Yum! Brands. Prior to this, Devyani and Sapphire ran separate but parallel operations for the KFC and Pizza Hut chains across the country.

Devyani-Sapphire merger: All you need to know Shares of Devyani International jumped as much as 8% while Sapphire Foods cracked 6% today. By the end of the day, Devyani's shares were flat while Sapphire's stock was down 4%. Here's all you need to know about this proposed merger:

Share-swap ratio According to the filing, the merger of Sapphire Foods India with and into Devyani International will be done through a share-swap mechanism. Sapphire Foods shareholders will be issued 177 shares of Devyani International for every 100 shares of the company held.

The merger ratio is very close to where the stock prices closed on January 1, and so there is no major price adjustment that can arise out of this deal, said Jefferies analysts, as per a Reuters report.

Additionally, Arctic International, a Devyani International group company, would acquire approximately 18.5% of SFIL’s paid-up equity share capital from the existing Sapphire Foods promoters, as per the filing.

Sapphire Foods shall stand dissolved without being wound up following the completion of the merger.

What is the record date for merger? The companies have not yet fixed the record date to determine the shareholders eligible to participate in the merger of Devyani International and Sapphire Foods. The record date will determine which shareholders of Sapphire Foods will be eligible to receive the shares.

What is the merger timeline? The merger timeline is quite long, with the deal expected to become effective in another 12 to 15 months, with FY28 likely being the first year of combined operations and FY29 seeing the full synergy benefit of ₹210-225 crore, as highlighted by Devyani International. Sapphire Foods will merge into Devyani effective April 1, 2026, with synergy benefits expected to materialise over the next 15–18 months.

The highlighted savings are significant, at ~15% of our combined EBITDA estimate for the two companies, opined analysts at Emkay Global.

The proposed merger is subject to receipt of all the customary regulatory & statutory approvals, including approvals from the stock exchanges, the Competition Commission of India, the National Company Law Tribunal(s), and the shareholders and creditors of both the companies.

Details of Yum! Brands commercial terms As part of the transaction, Devyani will acquire 19 KFC stores from Yum! India for ₹90 crore and make a one-time payment of ₹320 crore towards merger approval and additional territory rights, as per JM Financial.

In addition, Devyani has been able to negotiate favourable agreement terms with Yum! in terms of certain cost waivers, along with phased transition of the technology/supply-chain management (SCM) rights for both Pizza Hut and KFC, as well as marketing rights for Pizza Hut only.

What are the benefits of the Devyani-Sapphire merger The merger will unlock synergies, as it's expected to provide scale benefits, improve unit economics through operating leverage and revised commercial terms, and strengthen execution across brands and geographies.

Brokerages decode merger impact The combined entity will have a 50-60% higher revenue/EBITDA scale versus current levels, and agreement negotiations with Yum! provide synergies in terms of improved decision-making, new innovations, use of tech, and better sourcing efficiencies, estimated Emkay Global.

"Encouragingly, the merged entity will have a similar topline scale and EBITDA growth profile as that of Jubilant FoodWorks, though margins are currently weaker; margins, albeit, should maintain the improving trend. We reiterate BUY on Devyani with Sep-26E TP of Rs190 (33x Sep-27E EBITDA)," the brokerage added.

JM Financial analysts estimated a combined equity value of ₹38,700 crore, implying an upside of ~45% over the current combined market capitalisation of ~ ₹26,600 crore.