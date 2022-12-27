KFin Technologies IPO's shares listing likely this week. Check GMP1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 02:06 PM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO's price range was fixed at ₹347-366 a share
The initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies was subscribed 2.59 times on the last day of offer that closed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The issue received bids for 6,14,67,520 shares against 2,37,75,215 shares on offer. The three day public issue's price range was fixed at ₹347-366 a share.
