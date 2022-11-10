KFin Technologies' IPO worth ₹2,400 crore gets SEBI nod2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 02:18 PM IST
- KFin Tech IPO consists to be a pure OFS of up to ₹2,400 crore by its existing promoters General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd
Financial services platform KFin Technologies has received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to raise ₹2,400 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), sources told news agency PTI on Thursday. The company had filed preliminary IPO papers in March this year.