KFin Technologies' IPO worth 2,400 crore gets SEBI nod

In India, it serves 270 funds from 157 asset managers, accounting for 32% based on the number of AIFs served. Across numerous asset classes, the company has operations in India, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines, it also has presence in Oman and the Maldives. KFintech is also servicing 19 AMC clients in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong and has signed on three AMCs in Malaysia and Singapore that are yet to go live with it.