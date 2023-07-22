KFin Technologies: Revenues to grow at CAGR of 11%, expanding its footprint in the global financial services Industry2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:03 PM IST
KFin is a technology-driven financial services company serving capital markets. With a diversified business, it expects strong growth and a target price of ₹450.
KFin provides critically important services to capital market ecosystems while adopting platform-driven product design and delivery approach to service the clients’ needs. They particularly note the growth potential in the emerging international segment, bolstered by the strategic acquisition of Hexagram’s fund accounting platform, while Indian MF RTA and issuer solutions provide a direct play on the surging Indian domestic capital markets and prospective AUM growth.
