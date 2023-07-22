Operating expenses are projected to have an 8% CAGR, leading to an improvement in EBITDA margin from 41% in FY23 to 44% in FY25E. Overall, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% to reach Rs2.5bn between FY23 and FY25E. The assigned multiple of 30x is based on the sustainable earnings growth outlook and an average return on equity (ROE) of 24% for the period FY23-25.

