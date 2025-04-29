KFin Technologies share price jumps 5% after Q4 results 2025; Do you own?

KFin Technologies share price surged as much as 5 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced its fourth quarter financial results on Monday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Apr 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Kfin Technologies share price surged as much as 5 per cent on Tuesday, April 29.
Kfin Technologies share price surged as much as 5 per cent on Tuesday, April 29.(Image: Pixabay )

KFin Technologies share price surged as much as 5 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced its fourth quarter financial results on Monday.

At 9:40 am, KFin Technologies share was trading at 1,299 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 29. The stock has witnessed a significant growth of 23.86 per cent in over a month.

The company also announced a final dividend of 7.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka-owned RPG Life Sciences jumps 12% on 800% jump in Q4 profit

KFin Technologies Q4 results 2025

KFin Technologies Ltd reported a 14.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching 85 crore compared to 74.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations saw a 23.8% YoY increase, rising to 282.7 crore from 228.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company also saw an improvement in operational performance, with EBITDA growing by 16.9% to 122.2 crore, up from 104.5 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin declined slightly to 43.2% from 45.8% in the corresponding quarter, mainly due to increased operating expenses.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance share price falls ahead of Q4 results today; Time to buy?

“It’s been an incredible year for KFintech. Our focus on strong execution continues to deliver all round performance in terms of strong growth in revenue, profitability, and cashflows across our diversified business model. Our businesses in India and Southeast Asia continues to demonstrate strong momentum with new client wins and market share gains. We are excited to have orchestrated our transformational and the largest acquisition of Ascent Fund Services having multi-jurisdiction presence, diversified set of clients, well-experienced team, and strong growth. By combining Ascent&#39;s client acquisition capabilities with KFintech&#39;s technological expertise and our strategic partnership with BlackRock&#39;s Aladdin Provider Network, we are well-positioned to drive growth and market leadership and create long-term value for all stakeholders," said Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKFin Technologies share price jumps 5% after Q4 results 2025; Do you own?
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.