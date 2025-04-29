KFin Technologies share price jumps 5% after Q4 results 2025; Do you own?

KFin Technologies share price surged as much as 5 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced its fourth quarter financial results on Monday.

At 9:40 am, KFin Technologies share was trading at ₹1,299 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 29. The stock has witnessed a significant growth of 23.86 per cent in over a month.

The company also announced a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

KFin Technologies Q4 results 2025 KFin Technologies Ltd reported a 14.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹85 crore compared to ₹74.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations saw a 23.8% YoY increase, rising to ₹282.7 crore from ₹228.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company also saw an improvement in operational performance, with EBITDA growing by 16.9% to ₹122.2 crore, up from ₹104.5 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin declined slightly to 43.2% from 45.8% in the corresponding quarter, mainly due to increased operating expenses.

“It’s been an incredible year for KFintech. Our focus on strong execution continues to deliver all round performance in terms of strong growth in revenue, profitability, and cashflows across our diversified business model. Our businesses in India and Southeast Asia continues to demonstrate strong momentum with new client wins and market share gains. We are excited to have orchestrated our transformational and the largest acquisition of Ascent Fund Services having multi-jurisdiction presence, diversified set of clients, well-experienced team, and strong growth. By combining Ascent's client acquisition capabilities with KFintech's technological expertise and our strategic partnership with BlackRock's Aladdin Provider Network, we are well-positioned to drive growth and market leadership and create long-term value for all stakeholders," said Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies Limited.