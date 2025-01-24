KFin Technologies share price surges 13% on Q3 boost; details here

KFin Technologies share price surged almost 13 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Friday, January 24, a day after the company reported its December quarter results. KFin Technologies share price opened at ₹1,144.80 against its previous close of ₹1,104.80 and surged 12.7 per cent to the level of ₹1,245.45. The stock, however, pared gains and traded 5.82 per cent up at ₹1,169.10 around 10:15 AM.

KFin Technologies Q3 result After market hours on January 23, KFin Technologies announced a healthy set of numbers for the October-December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25).

The company's revenue from operations rose 32.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,900.2 million. PAT, at ₹901.8 million, grew 34.9 per cent YoY. PAT margin for the quarter stood at 31.1 per cent.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹1,305.5 million, up 33.4 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin came at 45 per cent.

“Our focus on consistent growth and profitability has led to yet another quarter of resilient performance, aided by new client wins internationally and domestically, across our diversified business segments," said Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies.

"This is a milestone quarter for KFintech, as we took a giant step in our international journey by joining as the ninth global partner to BlackRock’s Aladdin Provider network, a growing community of the world’s largest asset servicers. This will enable us to strengthen our differentiated fund administration and accounting services to global large asset managers," said Nadella.

KFin Technologies share price trend KFin Technologies shars have seen solid gains of over 100 per cent over the last year. It hit a 52-week low of ₹538.65 on January 25 and a 52-week high of ₹1,640 on December 30 last year.

The stock has been witnessing profit booking after hitting a 52-week high last month. On a monthly scale, it is down 24 per cent in January so far after a 32 per cent gain in December.

