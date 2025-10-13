KFin Technologies share price surges over 4% after Citi upgrades rating to 'buy'

Shares of KFin Technologies, a leading technology-driven financial services platform, continued their upward trend for the third consecutive session on Monday, October 13, gaining another 4.2% to the day’s high of ₹1,117.70, after global brokerage firm Citi turned bullish on the stock, citing strong mutual fund inflows and improving sentiment in primary markets.

The brokerage 'double-upgraded' the stock to 'Buy' from its earlier rating of 'Sell' and also raised its share price target to ₹1,215 from ₹1,100 earlier, indicating an upside potential of 10.4% from the stock’s previous closing level.

Citi believes the company is well positioned to benefit from robust mutual fund inflows, expansion in alternate assets, a rising international client base aided by Ascent’s global capabilities, and near-term buoyancy in primary markets.

Earlier, Jefferies also noted that Ascent Fund Services will aid KFin’s global portfolio as a registrar and transfer agent platform and reiterated its “buy” rating with a price target of ₹1,460.

Unlike CAMS, Citi said KFin faces lower pressure from telescopic pricing, as mutual fund AUM-linked revenues contribute around 45–50% of overall revenues compared to nearly 75% for CAMS. Additionally, it also noted that the company has a higher share of smaller clientele, which provides greater pricing stability. The company continues to enhance its product capabilities, further driving revenue diversification.

However, the brokerage noted that the overhang of a promoter stake sale remains, with General Atlantic currently holding 22.9% in KFin Technologies.

KFin Technologies shares the price trend The company’s shares have recovered some lost ground in recent weeks following a sharp sell-off in July and August. They are up 6% in October so far, after closing September with a mild gain of 3%. From their all-time high of ₹1,641, reached in December 2024, the shares are currently down by 32%.

However, the shares are trading 207% higher than their issue price of ₹366 apiece.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported a 3% drop in revenue to ₹274.5 crore, while EBITDA fell 7% year-on-year to ₹113.8 crore. The margin for the quarter stood at 41.5%, compared to 43.25% in the previous quarter, although it was better than expectations of 40.7%.

All three business segments saw a decline in margins, with the international solutions business narrowing by 1,581 basis points. On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of ₹77 crore, compared to ₹68 crore in the same period last year.