KFin Technologies shares dip after flat debut. Buy, sell or hold? Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM IST
- KFin Technologies share price opened at ₹367 on NSE and at ₹369 on BSE
KFin Technologies shares made a flat debut on Dalal Street in special pre open session today. In early morning deals, KFin Technologies share price opened at ₹369 on BSE and ₹367 on NSE. However, profit booking soon riggered in the stock and KFin Technologies shares made its intraday low of ₹351.10 on BSE. KFin Technologies share price is currently quoting around ₹355 apiece.
