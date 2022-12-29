KFin Technologies shares dip after flat debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "KFin Technologies Ltd is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. It has the advantage of longstanding client relationships, and its asset-light business model is also a plus. However, the company’s financial results have been mixed. It reported a significant increase in revenue over the last 3 years and 6 months. However, the company's margins declined in FY20, and it also incurred a loss in FY21, but it recovered and generated strong margins recently. Secondly, this issue is complete OFS and the company will not receive any proceeds from this IPO."