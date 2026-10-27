KFin Technologies shares: Jio Platforms IPO allotment finalisation impact or Q2 results rally? 6% jump today

KFin Technologies shares jumped 6% on Tuesday, October 27, as investors assessed the company's September-quarter earnings and watched the finalisation of the Jio Platforms IPO allotment. The company also announced that its Thai subsidiary had received a Foreign Business Licence from Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, marking another development in its international expansion.

With KFin Technologies serving as the registrar for the ₹30,213-crore IPO, the stock attracted attention from investors tracking both its financial performance and the high-profile public issue. Investors are awaiting the listing of Jio Platforms shares on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28.

The stock jumped as much as 6% to its day's high of ₹878.70. It is now 28% away from its 52-week high of ₹1217.20, hit in October 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹784.10 in the previous session.

It has also been under pressure recently, with the stock down 3% in 1 month, 9% in 3 months and 10% in 6 months. Meanwhile, it shed over 26% in the last 1 year.

KFin Technologies Q2 Results: Profit Rises 33% Sequentially KFin Technologies reported a 33.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to ₹100.3 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹75.2 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% sequentially to ₹402 crore from ₹356.5 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 32% to ₹161 crore from ₹122 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded to 40.1% in the September quarter from 34.2% in Q1 FY27. On a year-on-year basis, revenue from operations increased 29.9%, EBITDA grew 18.7% and profit after tax rose 7.5%, according to the company's October 26 press release. Diluted earnings per share stood at ₹5.78, up 7.5% year-on-year.

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations increased 30% year-on-year to ₹758.3 crore. EBITDA rose 13.4% to ₹283 crore, while net profit grew 2.9% to ₹175.6 crore. Diluted earnings per share increased 3% to ₹10.12.

Commenting on the results, Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO of KFin Technologies, highlighted revenue growth, international expansion and operating efficiencies.

“Revenues grew 30% y-o-y, led by strong deal wins across segments and the growing scale of our international business albeit shallow momentum in the domestic public markets. EBITDA has expanded sequentially, driven by scale benefits in non-mutual fund operating lines”

The management also highlighted artificial intelligence-led initiatives, automation and disciplined cost management as factors supporting operational performance. The company said it would continue focusing on international expansion and technology-led platforms in the second half of FY27.

KFin Technologies Expands in Thailand With Foreign Business Licence KFin Technologies announced on October 27 that its subsidiary, KFin Technologies (Thailand) Limited, had received a Foreign Business Licence from Thailand's Department of Business Development under the Ministry of Commerce. The approval was granted under the country's Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999), according to the company's regulatory filing.

The licence enables the subsidiary to undertake permitted business activities in accordance with applicable Thai laws and regulations. It will remain valid from the date the prescribed fee is paid, subject to compliance with its terms and conditions. The company stated that no financial implications for the listed entity were applicable in connection with the approval.

The development adds to KFin Technologies' international expansion efforts. In the first half of FY27, international and other investor solutions revenue increased 168.8% year-on-year, or 24.3% excluding Ascent Fund Services. Its international client base reached 515, while international assets under management rose to $51.9 billion from $10.6 billion a year earlier. The company also secured four new fund administration mandates in GIFT City.

Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Today The finalisation of the Jio Platforms IPO allotment on Tuesday also put KFin Technologies in focus. Investors who applied for the ₹30,213-crore issue were scheduled to receive allotted shares in their demat accounts on October 27, while refunds or the release of blocked application funds for unsuccessful applicants were also scheduled for the day.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Platforms IPO allotment status: Steps to check online

The IPO was priced at ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per share and received an overall subscription of 22.19 times. The qualified institutional buyers' category was subscribed 70.55 times, the non-institutional investors' portion 14 times and the retail individual investors' segment 2.72 times.

The issue comprised a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The company intended to use up to ₹27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Jio Platforms shares were scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28.

Investors could check their allotment status through the official KFin Technologies IPO portal by selecting Jio Platforms Ltd, choosing an identification method such as application number, PAN or demat account number, entering the required details and submitting the request.