KFin Technologies shares surged over 7% on Thursday, 26 November, amid a positive trend in the broader stock market and investor interest surrounding the allotment of the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, for which the company is acting as the registrar.

The stock opened at ₹935.75 apiece on the BSE and subsequently climbed to an intraday high of ₹997.90 per share.

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The allotment of the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was finalised on Wednesday, 25 November. The refund process for applicants who did not receive an allotment is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 26 November. Shares will also be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on the same day.

The IPO is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on Friday, 27 November.

KFin Technologies receives ₹ 10 lakh SEBI penalty Separately, KFin Technologies disclosed in an exchange filing on Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had passed an adjudication order dated 25 November 2026, imposing a monetary penalty of ₹10 lakh on the company under Section 15HB of the SEBI Act, 1992.

The order relates to a case involving Vanita Krishnakant Gandhi and concerns a transmission-cum-dematerialisation request for certain shares of Balkrishna Industries Limited.

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KFin Technologies was involved in processing the request in its capacity as a Registrar to an Issue and Share Transfer Agent (RTA). SEBI imposed the penalty on the company in connection with the matter.

Technical Views Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said capital market stocks are witnessing strong buying interest, with KFin Technologies also seeing significant volume-led traction. He noted that the stock has registered a technical breakout and is trading above all its key moving averages, suggesting potential further upside in the near term. Bhosale sees ₹1,030 as the next potential target, while ₹940 is likely to act as support.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said KFin Technologies has formed a sizeable bullish candle on the daily chart and is approaching its previous swing high zone of ₹990–995, last recorded in mid-August. The stock continues to trade above its key moving averages and maintain a higher high–higher low formation, while a rising ADX points to strengthening bullish momentum. Shah identified ₹995–1,000 as the immediate resistance zone and said a decisive breakout above ₹1,000 could trigger another leg of the rally. On the downside, the ₹950–940 zone is expected to provide immediate support.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.